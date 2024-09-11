9.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 12, 2024
News

PHOTOS: Over 250 Scouts take part in Burnham-On-Sea beach sandcastle contest

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

More than 250 youngsters from across the area gathered on Burnham-On-Sea beach for a mass sandcastle building competition.

Youngsters from Burnham, Highbridge, Berrow, Cheddar, Bridgwater, Wedmore and Berrow were among the groups taking part in the annual contest, which has been held for more than 20 years.

Local Scouts, Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs and Explorers aged between 4-18 took part in the event between Burnham’s jetty and Pavilion, as pictured here.

Dozens of entries were dug in the sand during the competition, which was held on Wednesday evening (September 11th).

Jacob Beard, district commissioner programme for the Moors and Coastal district, said he was delighted with how it had gone.

“It was a successful evening with a great turnout. This event brings together groups from across the district for a fun evening. Congratulations to our winners and thank you to our amazing judges.”

“The young people hour to build a Harry Potter themed sandcastle!  We got off to a windy start but the wind soon died down and everyone had a great time, there was even time for some party dances on the Beach whilst the judging took place!”
In the Squirrels Section (4-6 year olds), the awards went to: 1st – Bridgwater Phoenix; 2nd – Huntspill & Highbridge; 3rd – Burnham-On-Sea.
In the Beavers Section (6-8 year olds) the awards went to: 1st – Bridgwater Phoenix; 2nd – Berrow; 3rd – Weare & District.
In the Cubs (8-10 year olds) Section the awards went to: 1st – Wedmore White Tigers; 2nd – Burnham-on-Sea Kingfishers; 3rd – Huntspill & Highbridge
In the Scouts Section (10-14) the awards went to:  1st – Wedmore; 2nd – Cheddar; 3rd – Shipham.
Finally, in the Explorer Scout Section, first place went to the Jurassic Unit.


