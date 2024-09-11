Plans for new Starbucks outlet in Highbridge boosted as final planning hurdle is removed

Plans for a new Starbucks cafe and drive-through in Highbridge have been given a boost with news that an objection over drainage concerns has been removed.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here in April that the Axe Brue Internal Drainage Board had lodged an objection for the proposed Starbucks outlet at the Oaktree Business Park, close to the new Highbridge McDonald’s restaurant which opened this week.

The Drainage Board requested that a ‘drainager buffer’ be introduced around the proposed Starbucks outlet for ‘maintenance access’ and to reduce the risk of flooding through surface water discharge.

Highbridge’s planned 178 square metre Starbucks site includes a modern cafe building with parking for 19 vehicles and two electric vehicle charging points.

The Drainage Board says in a new update on the issue: “Following the receipt of additional information addressing the concerns previously raised, the Board can remove its objection to this application subject to the inclusion of the conditions included.”

“Further detail has been added to the plans as requested and a minimum width for maintenance access of 6.375m is provided between the top of the bank of the rhyne and the face of the retaining wall, in all other locations the width provided for maintenance access exceeds 6.5m. This has been reviewed and is acceptable.”

The application includes formal plans for a modern new cafe and drive-thru at the site, similiar to the Dunball roundabout Starbucks which opened in 2023.

In a letter to Somerset Council the Drainage Board had previously stated: “The Board objects to this application on the grounds of maintenance access and surface water discharge rate. The site is bounded on the south and west by Eastern Rhyne, a viewed Rhyne maintained by the Board. To enable the Board to carry out its maintenance responsibilities an unobstructed buffer is required to both banks of viewed rhynes.”

The plans show the new Starbucks drive-thru is earmarked for land to the south of Highbridge’s Howdens kitchen supplies, which opened in Highbridge last year.

The application covers the “proposed construction of a drive-thru coffee shop (Use Class mixed E / sui generis) unit and all associated ground, site levels, parking, access, engineering, landscaping and drainage works.”

Consultation on the scheme – reference number 12/24/00001 – is underway by Somerset Council. The site is also close to the nearby Costa Coffee drive-thru in Highbridge which opened in December 2021 and the adjacent Highbridge Travelodge hotel.