Brean ladies night returns in October, supporting Somerset Breast Cancer Now

Tickets are on sale for an annual ladies night in aid of a Burnham-On-Sea based breast cancer support charity.

Somerset Breast Cancer Now is holding its popular ladies night on Friday 11th October 2024 at Brean Leisure Centre following the success of its event last year.

Organiser Holly Macbeth says: “Come and join us for a fantastic evening of adult entertainment. There will be male acts and a drag act, games, an awesome raffle and disco!”

“Tickets are priced at just £16pp. It’s for strictly over 18’s only, doors will open at 7pm, and entry is by ticket only.”

To buy tickets, call Holly on 07738 405085 or message them on Facebook at Somerset Breast Cancer Now.