Over 200 people attended a successful ladies night in Brean on Friday (October 6th) that was held in aid of a Burnham-On-Sea based breast cancer support charity.

Somerset Breast Cancer Now – formerly known as Somerset Breakthrough Breast Cancer – held its annual ladies night with entertainment and fundraising.

The event was held at Brean Leisure Park following the success of its previous event in 2022 and included male entertainers, plus games, a raffle and a disco.

Holly Macbeth, who organises the events, told Burnham-On-Sea.com she was once again “overwhelmed by the support.”

She added: “It was a fantastic evening as always with over 210 tickets sold. The room was electric and it was so great seeing everyone coming together to raise money for Somerset Breast Cancer Now.”

“Our guests supported the raffle on the night with prizes kindly donated from various local businesses plus a first prize at a major holiday resort. We also held an auction for a giant teddy which was nuts and certainly got the bidding going and was sold for £200.”

“We had the lovely Sophie Sparkles there, bringing glitter art for all the ladies, while the male entertainment and drag act were insane! They certainly didn’t disappoint and put on a fantastic show.”

“All the staff at the Tavern were amazing, from Chunkie and Becky on the DJ, to the brilliant bar, security and kitchen staff. who were rushed off their feet. Huge thanks goes to the House family at Unity farm for allowing us to put on this event yet again and their continuous support and dedication to my mum’s charity.”

“This was a huge team effort from everyone and we are delighted to have raised a staggering £3,835.20, beating last year’s total yet again.”

“On behalf of the group we are thrilled and delighted with how well the night went and we can’t wait to do it all again next year.”

“Our next event will be Shop For A Cure for Christmas on Sunday 26th November from 10.30am-2pm at Berrow Village Hall so please do come along and support this event.”