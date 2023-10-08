Dozens of anglers took part in a fishing competition on Burnham-On-Sea beach on Sunday (October 8th) in memory of a local well-known sea angler.

The event, organised by Weston Outcasts SAC, was named the Graham Hobden Memorial Open.

“Many anglers, especially those in the southwest, will know Graham from his dedication to fishing, in particular coarse and sea angling,” said a spokesman.

“As proprietor of Oliver’s Angling in Clevedon, Graham not only provided tackle and quality baits to experienced anglers but offered so much guidance to newcomers to the sport.”

“Sharing his knowledge of techniques, marks, tides and weather, he greatly improved people’s chances of catching, safety and enjoyment.”

“Graham, alongside Maria, also committed a lot of time into the running of Birnbeck SAC, the club he loved.”

“This event donated all profits to Cancer Research charities and we want to thank all those who sponsored the event and provided prizes. Thanks also to the Bay View Cafe for the use of their facilities.”

“The prizes totalled over £3,000 and we have been humbled by how eager the angling trade, fishing fraternity, family and friends have been to help and show the love, admiration and respect they have for Graham.”

“A massive thank you goes out to, among many, Advantage4Vans, Avril’s Fencing, Harry and the VMO crew, Sidewinder Lures, Devon Baits, Rachel Danks, Reelfun, Dragon Baits, Thyers Angling, Burnham Angling, Tony Irwin and Fishing Tackle Warehouse.”

“Thanks also to Maria Hobden and family, local clubs, Outcast members and family friends who have contributed lots of prizes including tackle, vouchers and assorted goodies.”