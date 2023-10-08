266 runners completed Burnham-On-Sea’s Half Marathon on Sunday (October 8th) when it returned for the first time since 2019 in perfect weather conditions.

The starting gun was fired at 10am at Burnham’s BASC Ground to signal the start of the annual 13-mile run to the sound of cheers from the spectators, captured on video below.

The event was won in a fast time of 1:13:02 by Wayne Loveridge, 36, of Chard while second place in a time of 1:15:20 was Dan Ellam, of Bristol with Jack Last in third spot in a time of 1:16:50 – the first three finishers are pictured below.

The first local Burnham Harriers finisher was Richard Saupe in a time of 1:21:38. He said he was “really pleased to achieve a personal best time, knocking off 40 seconds, even though he was recovering from sickness last week.” Full results at the bottom of this page.

Race director Tony McKee from Burnham Harriers, pictured above, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was an incredible event with a great turnout and super weather, if a bit warm at the end.”

“Our thanks go to all our wonderful marshalls and volunteers for their time and Apex Medical for their work. Thanks also to the Burnham-On-Sea Harriers team who helped organise and run the event. It really was great to see the event return after a long break.”

Winner Wayne Loveridge told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Burnham is a great half marathon – I have run it before – it’s a fast, flat course that I really enjoy. The weather was perfect too with no wind and mild conditions.”

The runners headed along Love Lane and Queen’s Drive, before turning left along the A38 towards Brent Knoll and then on to East Brent, Lympsham, Wick Road and Red Road, before returning to Burnham via Berrow Road. Among the runners were many charity runners, a football team, a juggler, and dozens of local runners.

2023 Burnham-On-Sea Half Marathon Results

Pictured: Sunday’s Half Marathon underway (photos Burnham-On-Sea.com & Mike Lang)