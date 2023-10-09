Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey has attended a ‘business breakfast’ in the town when he answered questions from local businesses.

The event, organised by Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade, was held at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street on Friday.

“During the hour-long meeting, Mr Heappey answered questions on a range of topics including tax incentives for small businesses; changes to the local constituency boundary that will see Burnham become part of the new Bridgwater seat; the impact of interest rates on local businesses; areas for attention including travellers and upgrades to Burnham’s M5 roundabout; and social care,” said a Chamber spokesperson.

“Mr Heappey is among several guests who have attended the Chamber of Trade’s meetings and networking events this year, meeting local businesses owners. Businesses are welcome to get in touch to find out how to get involved via the website.”