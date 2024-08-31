PHOTOS & VIDEO: Blue Ridge Runners hold parade through Burnham-On-Sea

Over 200 vehicles – from American hot rods to trucks and classic vehicles – are on show in West Huntspill today (Sunday) during a fundraising show for a Burnham-On-Sea charity.

It comes after the Blue Ridge Runners held a convoy of vehicles through Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge benfore finishing in Brean on Saturday, which is followed by their popular show.

Members of the public can visit the showground in West Huntspill (TA9 3RH) from 10am-4pm when many of the vehicles will be on display alongside stalls, refreshments, live music and kids acivities.

The Blue Ridge Runners were formed in 1989 to link up motoring enthusiasts from across the South West who own hot rods, trucks and other unusual vehicles.

Thousands of pounds are raised for local charities from the group’s events, with BARB benefiting this year.