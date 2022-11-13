Hundreds of people attended Burnham-On-Sea’s Remembrance Day ceremony today (Sunday, November 13th) to honour those who have died in conflicts.

Dignitaries and veterans were joined in a parade through Burnham town centre by members of the armed forces, emergency services, local community groups, cadets, school pupils and residents.

Members of Burnham Marching Brass Band led the parade with Mayor Cllr Lesley and local dignitaries followed by hundreds of people, who marched from Burnham’s Pier Street car park along the High Street, past the Princess Theatre and to the War Memorial in Love Lane.

Burnham and Highbridge MP James Heappey was among those laying wreaths. Sunday’s remembrance ceremony was watched by a record turnout of residents besides the War Memorial.

John Crosby, Chairman Burnham’s branch of the British Legion, opened the ceremony and prayers were led by Rev Richard Sigrist.

Two minutes’ silence was held at exactly 11am followed by the playing of the Last Post by Ian Tiso.

Wreaths were laid in remembrance by representatives of the groups. Pupils from Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy also read aloud the names of all the Burnham soldiers who fell in the two World Wars.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard said afterwards: “The town did itself proud – the turnout was exceptional and I thank all those who came along to join the parade or watch at the War Memorial to respectfully mark the occasion.”