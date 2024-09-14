PHOTOS: West Huntspill Vintage and Classic Car Show draws big crowds

Over 160 classic and vintage vehicles went on display at the 17th annual West Huntspill Classic and Vintage Vehicles Show on Saturday (September 14th).

Crowds of spectators attended the event in warm sunshine and they were treated to a high-class display of vehicles in the Balliol Hall Field next to West Huntspill Church.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, organiser Dave Paul, pictured with Rev Christine Judson, said: “We had a great turnout of spectators who enjoyed seeing the many vehicles in the sunshine.”

They included a special vehicle from 1933 – an Austin 10 two seater which attracted plenty of attention, pictured above.

Classics from across the decades went on show, from vintage and classic cars to military vehicles, stationary engines and commercials, motorbikes and tractors.

Dave added: “The show has grown over the years and has become very popular, raising a good amount each year.”