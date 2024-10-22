Plans to demolish former care home in Burnham-On-Sea unveiled

Plans to demolish an historic Burnham-On-Sea building to make way for a modern new care home development have been unveiled.

Country Court Care Ltd has submitted an official ‘Notice of Proposed Demolition’ to Somerset Council for the former Priory Court care home at 19 Oxford Street.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, Country Court Care submitted formal plans to Somerset Council to replace the building, which closed down in 2022.

Inside the proposed modern-style building, pictured here, there would be a cinema, communal café and salon plus 70 bedrooms with en-suite facilities.

The new application is to determine if prior approval is required for the demolition of the chapel building, three storey main building and entrance, and single storey and two storey buildings to the rear.

If you would like to comment on the demolition plans, see application number 11/24/00077 on the Somerset Council planning website. Comments should be submitted by 31st October 2024.

The site was formerly home to Burnham’s former La Retraite convent and school for many decades.

Country Court Care says a new building is required to replace the current one “due to the historic nature of the current building, and the piecemeal evolution, the form, spaces and proportions are not conducive for a modern care home facility.”

It points to inadequate corridor widths, changes in level across floors, changeable high and low ceilings, a confusing layout and poor natural light.

In its design and access statement, Country Court Care adds: “The design concept seeks to replace the existing buildings with a new collection of buildings which respond to the site in a similar way to the existing buildings, but with bespoke structures which are fit for purpose.”

“The forms are presented as a series of four elements which house the main bedroom accommodation which are then linked with circulation and communal activity spaces. This arrangement allows for a considered relationship with the street and neighbouring properties and also helps to reduced the perceived massing.”

“The main building frontage and entrance will remain on the south elevation and key site features such as the mature trees and lawned area will remain for the benefit of residents.”

Every one of the 70 new bedrooms would feature an en-suite bathroom, and be fitted to a high modern standard.

“There will be opportunities to access external space internally within the site but also to street elevation creating a more active frontage linked to the wider community.”

The original planning application for the new care home facilities can be seen online via planning reference number 11/23/00124 on Somerset Council’s website.