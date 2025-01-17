West Huntspill Players to perform ‘fast running farce’ this Spring with tickets on sale soon

A ‘fast running farce’ is set to be performed by the award-winning West Huntspill Players drama group this Spring.

West Huntspill Players have announced their next production will be ‘Don’t get your Vicars in a Twist’.

“This is a fabulous fast running farce – there will be mayhem and excitement throughout,” says June Jenkins, Chairman of West Huntspill Players.

The production will run at the Balliol Hall in West Huntspill for 4 nights from Wednesday 23rd until Saturday 26th April, 2025 inclusive. Curtain-up will be 7:30pm each night with doors opening at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £10, will be on sale from February 1st, via their website.