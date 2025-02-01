Pub near Burnham-On-Sea named as a finalist for prestigious national award

A pub near Burnham-On-Sea has been named as a finalist for a prestigious national award.

The White Horse Inn in the village of Mark is a finalist in the Countryside Alliance Awards (Pub category) for the South West.

Out of the entire South West region, which boasts 4,452 pubs, only five have secured a place in the finals – with The White Horse Inn being the sole representative from Somerset for pubs.

This recognition highlights the pub’s dedication to excellence, but the next stage relies entirely on public support with a vote opening in March.

The Awards are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food and farming, enterprise and heritage through small, hardworking businesses. Now in their eighteenth year, these awards have become the definitive rural business accolade.

They stand out from other award schemes because they are driven by public nomination, allowing customers to tell us why their favourite businesses deserve national recognition.

The White Horse Inn is an independent, family-run pub known for its exceptional food and commitment to showcasing the very best of West Country produce.

The pub has received multiple accolades, including the Somerset Wedding Venue of the Year 2024, the Good Food Award for Gastropubs 2024/25.

Mike McKenzie, the Landlord and Head Chef, says: “Our philosophy is simple: serve delicious, locally sourced food and drinks with care and attention. While providing a warm stoked fire on a rainy day and a well-tended garden on sunny one.”

“Being a finalist in the Countryside Alliance Awards, also known as the Rural Oscars, is a true reflection of the passion and dedication of the entire team, from the kitchen to front of house. These awards shine a light on rural businesses that are vital to their communities and celebrate the people behind them who work hard every day to keep our countryside thriving.”

Callum McKenzie, Managing Director at the White Horse Inn, adds: “We were all amazed to find out we’d been chosen as finalists and incredibly proud to represent Somerset in these prestigious awards.”

“It’s an achievement in and of itself and we are so grateful to our wonderful customers who took the time to put our business forward as an entry to begin with! As an independent, family-run pub, we all put everything into what we do.”

“Winning this award and going through to the next stage will be such a great reward – and now it’s all down to the public vote to get us forward to the next stage. We hope our customers and supporters will help put Somerset on the map by voting for us when voting opens in March.”

The next stage is decided entirely by public vote, the pub will need local support. Voting opens on Monday 3rd March – further details to follow at the time.

The winners from each of the five categories for each region in England will go on to the Champions Reception at the Houses of Parliament in May. They will be joined by the regional winners from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, where a UK National Champion for each category will be crowned by Members of Parliament.