Witnesses sought by Police after motorcyclist dies in collision on A38

A man sadly died following a collision in Bridgwater on Sunday (4th August).

Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 9.30am following a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A38 Taunton Road.

A Police spokesman says: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency personnel, the motorcyclist died at the scene.”

“His next of kin has been informed and our condolences and thoughts are with them at this time. They are being offered support by a specially-trained family liaison officer.”

“The road was closed in both directions between the Huntworth Business Park roundabout and the Showground Road/Stockmoor Drive roundabout, but it has now been reopened.”

“We would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while we carried out enquiries.”

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 101 and quote reference 5224203431 to the call handler.