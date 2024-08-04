24 teams compete in popular annual competition at Brean Golf Club

One of the most popular events of the year at Brean Golf Club took place on Saturday (August 3rd) when 24 teams competed in the Boom Boom Cup which is played annually in memory of former member Keith Porter.

The Texas Scramble event was hotly contested and when all the scorecards were returned only 11 strokes separated the entire field but it was the same team as in 2023 that took top spot.

Dave Mann and Paul Bacon joined forces with Gareth and Emma Davies to retain the Trophy and for both Mann and Bacon it was the fourth time they had featured in the winners enclosure of the event.

Andrew March, director of golf at Brean Golf Club, says: “They had a net score of 47, which was one better than runners-up Tony McCann, Barry Roe, Neil Barker and Simon Copping.”

“Lady Captain Carole Short and her husband Mike were joined by their daughter and son-in-law Theresa and Dan Moynihan to take third with a score of 51.”

“The final two prizes were decided on a three way countback with Dave Porter, Jeff Read, Simon Baunton and Dave Morgan having the best back nine to secure fourth ahead of Trevor Pitt and Lyn Bird who teamed up with Tony Oliver and Seniors Captain Tim Amy in finishing 5th.”

“Keith’s father Mike and his granddaughter Lola were on hand to present the prizes to the winners afterwards in the Country Club and to ensure that Keith’s memory at Brean Golf Club continues to live on.”

“Ray Cockle was the runaway winner of Sunday’s Super Series Stableford. He scored a superb 44 points and was four clear of his nearest challengers. Both Murray Parsons and Jon Scorrer recorded 40 points and it was Parsons who claimed second place on countback with the better back nine.”

Pictured: The winners of the Boom Boom Cup: Left to right – Mike Porter, Lola, Gareth and Emma Davies, Paul Bacon and Dave Mann