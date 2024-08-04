Celebration of the life of late Burnham-On-Sea resident John Smith to be held

A celebration of the life of the late Burnham-On-Sea resident John Smith is to be held in September.

As we recently reported here, the Burnham-On-Sea pensioner who was formally the projectionist at the town’s Ritz Cinema for over three decades, has sadly died aged 96.

John passed away peacefully at the Royal United Hospital in Bath on Tuesday 16th July after having a fall at home during the previous week.

In accordance with John’s wishes there will be a private cremation and scattering of his ashes.

A celebration of John’s life will take place at St Matthew’s Church in Wookey on Sunday 8th September at 3pm, and his many friends are invited to come and share their memories of this truly unique character and enjoy a celebration tea.

In memory of John there will be a freewill offering which will be divided between the Royal British Legion and St Matthew’s Church in Wookey.