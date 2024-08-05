Broken-down lorry on M5 caused six miles of queues and 90-minute delays through Somerset

A broken down lorry caused the closure of two lanes of the southbound M5 on Monday (August 5th), leading to long delays of over an hour for motorists approaching Burnham-On-Sea.

National Highways reported that two lanes on the M5 southbound between J20 for Clevedon and J21 for Weston were shut due to the vehicle obstructing them.

“Traffic was passing in lane 3 only, leading to approximately six miles of congestion on the approach and delays of 90 minutes above usual journey times,” said a spokesperson.

The roadside cameras showed traffic was at a complete standstill from just after 2pm until into the early evening.