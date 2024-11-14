Award-winning West Huntspill pub The Crossways Inn goes on the market

An award-winning pub in West Huntspill has gone on the market just months after being crowned South West Pub of the Year 2024.

The Crossways Inn near Burnham-On-Sea won the 2024 CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) South-West Regional Pub of the Year award, as we reported here.

It was also named in the Daily Mail’s top 100 best pubs in Britain, as we reported here.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to market the Crossways Inn, a 17th century pub and restaurant with letting rooms, at £990,000.

It says: “The Crossways Inn is full of country character and charm, offering 92 covers in its pub/restaurant whilst creating a warm and intimate atmosphere for diners. The pub has received numerous awards and accolades, including being crowned CAMRA South West Pub of the Year 2024, and CAMRA Somerset Pub of the Year seven times over the past eight years.”

“The business has been owned by the current freeholder for fifteen years, during which time an extension was added to create a four-star bed and breakfast, with eight ensuite letting rooms including two accessible ground-floor rooms.”

“The bed and breakfast side of the business has a private entrance and breakfast room, and the property also features three-bedroom owners’ accommodation on the first floor, a beer garden that seats 88, and a large car park.”

“The pub is well-established and profitable, but there is the opportunity to grow the business further by opening the kitchen seven days per week instead of five, and adding offerings.”

Ryan Bassett, Business Agent at Christie & Co who is overseeing the sale, adds: “This is a really exciting opportunity to purchase an award-winning pub full of history and charm, that has been consistently voted CAMRA Somerset Pub of the Year.”

“The operation already has a fantastic following of loyal customers, and the current owners have successfully extended the pub to include 8 en-suite letting bedrooms which are all tastefully decorated. We expect a high level of interest.”

The Crossways Inn is on the market for a freehold asking price of £990,000. See more here.