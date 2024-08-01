Burnham-On-Sea Carnival entry application window is now open

Entries to the 2024 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival and other processions on the Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnivals circuit are now invited as the application window has opened this week.

The 2024 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival will be held on Monday November 4th at 7.30pm.

Potential entrants can now apply by completing an online entry form, available from both the official Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnivals Association website and the Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival website.

At a click of a button, the standardised entry form enables entrants to register to participate in the eight affiliated county carnivals – Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Weston, North Petherton, Midsomer Norton, Shepton Mallet, Wells and Glastonbury.

The closing date for applying to enter the carnivals is Sunday September 1st and those who are unable to complete an online entry form can obtain a paper copy by contacting Dave Croker on 01278 421795 or at dave@bridgwatercarnival.org.uk.

David Churches, Secretary at Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnivals Association, says: “The Somerset Guy Fawkes Carnivals are the best illuminated processions in the world, and we should be very proud our county is home to them.”

“Every year, people travel from all over the country to see our carnivals, and every year the standard of entries gets better and better.”

“I am sure the carnival committees and entrants will be absolutely determined to put on a special show again for 2024, and I cannot wait for them to begin.”

The 2024 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Queen and Princesses were chosen in May and there is more information about the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival on Monday November 4th here.

2024 Somerset Carnival dates: