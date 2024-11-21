Burnham-On-Sea MP says he will vote in favour of Assisted Dying Bill in Parliament

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater MP Ashley Fox has said he will vote in favour of the controversial Assisted Dying Bill in Parliament later this month.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill proposes to allow adults with a terminal illness – who are expected to die within six months – the eligibility for an assisted death.

The Bill stipulates that the person must have the mental capacity to make a choice about the end of their life, and must express a ‘clear, settled and informed’ wish, free from coercion or pressure. The Bill excludes disability and mental illness as eligibility criteria.

If the Bill is passed at the vote on November 29th, only permanent residents of England and Wales registered with a GP for at least 12 months will be eligible.

The life-ending medication must be administered by the patient, and it cannot be administered by a health professional or anyone else.

The Burnham-On-Sea MP says: “The Assisted Dying Bill is a serious matter that deserves thoyghhtful consideration.”

“I’m grateful to the many constituents who have shared their views with me—there are strong arguments on both sides, and I respect those who may not agree with my position.”

“Having carefully reviewed the bill, I have decided that I will vote in favour of its second reading on the 29th November.”

This vote approves the principle, but not the detail of the bill. If approved, the bill then goes to committee to consider what, if any, amendments are required.

The Second Reading of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will take place in Parliament on Friday, November 29th. It will be a free vote, meaning MPs’ parties are not telling them how to cast their vote.