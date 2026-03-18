Burnham-On-Sea musician launches nostalgia show to spark memories for care home residents

A Burnham-On-Sea musician with decades of experience in both the local music scene and healthcare has launched a new project designed to bring joy, memories and connection to care home residents across Somerset.

Robbie, well known for his long career performing in local bands, has created a new vintage music experience called Nostalgia Jones – The Memory Music Show.

The show focuses on classic hits from the 1950s, 60s, 70s and the Rat Pack era – songs that many older residents grew up with and often associate with important moments in their lives.

Robbie has been a familiar face on the local circuit for more than 20 years, performing with The Riverbrew function band, spending around 12 years with popular 10‑piece ska band The Communicators, and more recently appearing with 80s tribute act The Rubix Dudes. He also performs a solo singalong show, Boyz Nite Out, bringing lively pub anthems to venues across the area.

Alongside his musical background, Robbie has also spent many years working in healthcare, including roles in nursing, mental health services and later as a frontline ambulance worker.

The idea for Nostalgia Jones began during a difficult period when Robbie stepped away from frontline work to care for his mum while she was seriously ill.

“She’s doing much better now,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “But that time really made me reflect on how powerful music can be for people, especially later in life.”

His new show is designed specifically for care home settings, blending classic songs with stories, humour and singalongs to create uplifting afternoons for residents.

“Music has an incredible way of bringing memories back,” he said. “A song can instantly take someone back to their younger days – the dances, friendships and moments that meant the most to them.”

Robbie says the inspiration also comes from his own family. “My grandad and Mum introduced me to a lot of the music that shaped this show when I was younger. Those songs were the soundtrack of his generation, and this is really my way of keeping that music alive.”

He hopes the Nostalgia Jones show will help residents reconnect with treasured memories, noting that familiar songs often spark powerful reactions.

“Sometimes you see someone suddenly light up when a song starts that they remember,” he added. “That’s really what this show is about – helping people relive the songs and memories that mean so much to them.”

Based in Burnham-On-Sea, Robbie plans to take the show to care homes across Somerset and the surrounding area. The project carries the tagline: “Relive the Songs – Relive the Memories.” For bookings, email wotmedia4@outlook.com or call 07814 523682.