Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jan 04, 2026
News

Burnham-On-Sea Shoe Zone store announces closing date as part of national cost‑cutting

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A long‑established Shoe Zone shop in Burnham-On-Sea is set to close later this month as part of a nationwide cost‑cutting programme by the retailer.

The Shoe Zone store on Burnham-On-Sea High Street will permanently close on Sunday, January 18th.

One full‑time staff member and two part‑time employees will sadly lose their jobs as a result of the closure.

A spokesperson said the Burnham team would like to thank customers for their support over the years, adding they are “very sad to be closing.”

The confirmed closure date follows more than a year of waiting for a final closre date while a new tennant was found by the owner.

It is not yet clear what business will be occupying the property, however a convenience store had previously been earmarked for the building.

