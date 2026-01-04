5.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jan 04, 2026
News

Ice and snow warning issued for Somerset, including Burnham area, by Met Office

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow across the region, including the Burnham-On-Sea area, with disruption possible overnight tonight (Sunday) and into Monday morning.

The warning came into operation at 12 noon today and remains in force until 12 noon on Monday.

According to the Met Office, a band of snow showers is expected to move south on Sunday evening and into the early hours of Monday, bringing a light covering of 1–3cm of snow in some places.

The wintry conditions are also likely to lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces.

The forecast warns that roads and railways may be affected, with longer journey times possible for drivers and those using bus or train services.

Icy patches are also likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making conditions slippery for pedestrians and cyclists.

Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast 

