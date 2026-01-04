Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club starts Christmas tree collection service

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has started its annual Christmas tree collection service with all funds raised going towards the club.

The service is underway across the Burnham-On-Sea area, with real trees being collected and recycled in return for an £8 donation.

“We will collect your tree from Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Berrow, West Huntspill, Bason Bridge and Brent Knoll,” says the club’s Julia Rosser.

Text 07752 868 483 with your name and address to arrange collection and payment.

She adds: “All of your donations will help us create another fabulous entry for the 2026 carnival.”