Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jan 04, 2026
Seafront pub to host meet-up of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge veterans

The latest in a series of regular breakfast meet-ups for local veterans is being held in Burnham-On-Sea this month.

Organiser Mike Smith holds the sessions at The Reeds Arms on the seafront to “share cherished memories of time in uniform, and strengthen the bonds forged through service.”

The next session will be held this Saturday, January 10th, at 9.45am.

He says: “This invitation is open to veterans of all services including members of the Merchant marine who supported Military operations or resupply.”

“This is the first meeting of the New Year and I welcome back all previous attendees and extend a warm welcome to new veterans.”

“These gatherings offer a valuable opportunity for fellow service members to connect.”

What’s on in Burnham-On-Sea

