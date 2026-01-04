Burnham-On-Sea comedy film screening to be held for charity

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema will host a special charity film afternoon in January to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association’s Somerset & West Branch.

The event takes place on Monday 19th January 2026 at 2pm, with doors opening from 1.30pm.

The film being shown is Finding Your Feet, a heartwarming 2018 British comedy starring Imelda Staunton and Celia Imrie.

The film follows Lady Sandra Abbott, who, after discovering her husband’s affair, moves in with her estranged, free‑spirited sister on a council estate. She discovers friendship, confidence, and a fresh start – proving it’s never too late to reinvent your life.

Tickets cost £5 per person, with all proceeds going to MNDA. A raffle will also take place during the afternoon. Tickets can be booked in advance by contacting Jenny on 01278 325 759, and will also be available at the cinema from 1st January 2026.

As this is an MNDA‑run fundraiser, cash is required for ticket purchases, although the cinema will continue to accept card payments for refreshments.

The MNDA Somerset & West Branch supports local people affected by Motor Neurone Disease and relies on community events such as this one.