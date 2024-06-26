Highbridge Barratt Homes site manager wins award at ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry

A Barratt Homes site manager at Brue Place in Highbridge has won a top national award for the quality of the homes they are building.

Ross Pearson has won a Pride in the Job Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC). The awards are dubbed the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

A spokesperson said: “In total Barratt site managers won 89 Pride in the Job awards, more than any other housebuilder. This is the 20th year in a row that Barratt has won more Pride in the Job awards than every other housebuilder, with more than 1,500 over the years.”

The awards recognise the very best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 being entered into the awards annually. Each is judged on a criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

The Brue Place development conists of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes in Highbridge. The homes were approved on 2022, as reported here.