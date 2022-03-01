Developers behind major plans to build 167 new homes and a new primary school on the edge of Highbridge have welcomed the decision by Sedgemoor District Council to approve the scheme.

The new development, which is part of the wider Brue Farm area, is being built by Barratt Homes in partnership with Bloor Homes and construction is scheduled to start in the summer. It is separate to the Brue Farm building work that is already underway.

The new development will be made up of a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes with a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced homes.

Of the new homes, 86 will be built by Barratt Homes and 81 by Bloor Homes. The 14 acre site in Highbridge is part of a larger area identified by Sedgemoor District Council in their core strategy as a suitable location for 950 new homes.

The development will also include new a new primary school, public open spaces, and road network.

Town councillors had raised concerns about road safety last year but supported the addition of new homes in the area.

In addition, significant improvements will be made via the S106 obligations and the Community Infrastructure Levy to help ensure that doctors’ surgeries, drainage infrastructure and the local road network are all able to accommodate the growing community now and in the future.

Andrea Pilgrim, sales director at Barratt Bristol, which covers the wider South West area, said this week: “We are delighted our plans to build 167 new homes here at Brue Farm in Highbridge have been given the green light. This site will be perfect for first-time buyers, growing families and people looking to downsize. As well as building these much-needed new homes, we are proud to also be bringing a range of sustainability features and increasing and protecting wildlife on and around the development, including the local bat population.”

Sara Parker, sales director at Bloor Homes South Western region, adds: “Echoing Andrea’s comments, we are looking forward to the start of this new joint development at Brue Farm which is sympathetic to its surroundings. Adding to our offering in the local area, our 81 new homes here will give purchasers a choice of well-planned and detailed two, three and four bedroom homes, which will suit first time buyers, up and downsizers, as well as growing families.”