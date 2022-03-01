A new Italian ice cream parlour is set to open on Burnham-On-Sea seafront this Spring.

The new business, called Little Italy On Sea, will open on Burnham’s North Esplanade next to Showboat Amusements.

“We will be selling ice cream, coffee, waffles, doughnuts, milkshakes, slush and hot and cold snacks,” confirm the new owners, husband and wife Karl and Paris.

“We will be opening around the start of April.”

Little Italy On Sea will open in place of the Treasure Chest, whose owners retired last year after 30 years, as we reported here.

A full refurbishment of the property is currently underway ahead of the opening.