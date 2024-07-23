15.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jul 24, 2024
News

New aerial pilates workshops launch at Studio Essence in Highbridge

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Highbridge fitness studio Studio Essence is launching new Aerial Pilates Workshops this month.

Studio Essence opened its modern 2,000 sq ft premises last year at the Oaktree Business Park where it offers a range of aerial and pole classes.

It is the first speciality studio of its kind in the local area focusing on aerial fitness – from silk and hoops to pole and basics – and is introducing new workshops and speciality days to its roster.

The new introductory Aerial Pilates Workshops have proved so popular for all levels of fitness and as an ideal introduction that they were over-subscribed, so additional workshops have been arranged.

The next one is due to take place this Sunday (28th July) at 2.30pm.

“Aerial Pilates is fantastic and using this custom-built space and aerial silks makes it so accessible to everyone, taking stretches and relaxation to another level,” says Jane Murray.

For more details, email info@studioessence.co.uk

