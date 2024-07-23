Burnham-On-Sea charity single rises above Kylie in the charts but more downloads needed

A local singer-songwriter and charity fundraiser is currently above Kylie Minogue in the weekly download charts with a song about a five year old boy from Burnham-On-Sea.

The song is called ‘Cowboy Jack’ and was released on Friday by well-known fundraiser, concert organiser and musician Daz Sims, pictured above, to raise funds and awareness for Jack Gyde, from Burnham-On-Sea.

As reported here, Jack, 5, has been diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma and needs treatment in America. Parents Sarah Mackey and Ben Gyde have received a huge amount of support since starting their online fundraising page to raise £250,000, with well over half the amount raised.

Daz says he hopes getting into the charts this week with the song will help the cause.

Daz said he needs as many people as possible to download the single from iTunes or Amazon – or both – before midnight on Thursday night this week, July 25th.

Downloads over the weekend put the single up 47 places into the top 30 in the running day-by-day charts, above pop stars like Kylie Minogue and Jason Derulo, and just behind Ella Henderson.

Daz is no stranger to getting a charity single up the carts – in 2020 his song ‘Put the Fairy on the Tree’ got to number 19 in the official UK charts, and got played on MTV – the song was a fundraiser for Bristol lad Oscar Cridge.

“We currently have raised around half of the target between everyone which is amazing,” said Daz, who was awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year’s Honours List at the start of 2024. “If we can get the whole of the south-west behind this it could make a huge difference,” he added.

Mandy Curran, Brunelcare Operations Manager, adds: “We are wishing Jack a speedy recovery. Our Somerset team is united in support of Sarah and Jack. Contributions to his GoFundMe page and participation in fundraising events demonstrate our commitment. Sarah is a fantastic carer and valued team member, and we look forward to her return.”

The charity single can be downloaded from iTunes and Amazon.