A Highbridge business has formally opened a modern new fitness studio in the town this week.

Studio Essence has launched its new 2,000 sq ft premises at the Oaktree Business Park where it offers a range of aerial and pole classes.

The company moved into the unit earlier this year and since then has been working on furnishing the facilities for its 200 members ahead of this week’s launch.

Studio Essence owner Sam Smith says the opening of the bigger premies is “a hugely exciting moment in the organisation’s 11th year.”

She adds: “Studio Essence has moved from a smaller premises at the Premier Business Park and started life as Pole Essence, which focussed on pole dancing classes.”

“Pole Essence became Studio Essence as we wanted to create more opportunities for people to break away from normal ways of exercising and staying fit, and offer more alternatives, not just pole dancing.”

“Studio Essence offers a fusion of Pole, Aerial and fitness with a friendly welcoming atmosphere.”

“We are very proud of our new custom-built studio. Studio Essence is quickly becoming the coolest and most fun place to get fit with pole and aerial in Somerset with a great mixture of instructors and sessions.”

“We offer 8 aerial slings, 8 aerial hoops, 8 aerial silks, 8 competitions x-poles and lots of cool flexibility equipment, mood lighting, safety mats in abundance in a comfy space.”

“The custom built studio has been specifically designed in order to give everyone the best pole dancing or aerial experience there is.”