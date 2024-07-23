15.5 C
Wed Jul 24, 2024
Brent Knoll’s RSPCA Centre to hold cattery open weekend for visitors

The RSPCA is holding two open days at its Brent Knoll centre this weekend (Saturday July 27th and Sunday July 28th).

The RSPCA’s North Somerset branch is organising the cattery open days with pop-up charity stalls at its centre in Brent Road.

The cattery will open from 11am to 3pm on both days, while the shops will run from 10am-3pm.

The event will include stalls selling bric-a-brac, books, pet accessories and refreshments to help raise funds to maintain the animal centre.

The North Somerset branch is a separate registered charity to the national RSPCA and so says it relies on support from the local community. Its work includes helping animals await rehoming and ensures they are looked after in the area.

