PHOTOS: 7,000 people flock to popular family fun day at Burnham’s BASC sports ground

Thousands of people flocked to a new family event in Burnham-On-Sea at the BASC sports ground on Wednesday (July 31st) when it was held in place of Apex Park’s Playday.

The group behind Burnham’s regular car boot sales stepped forward to organise the new ‘mega mascot fun day’ and hailed it as a huge success.

Families were able to enjoy a day of entertainment featuring childrens characters, inflatables, children’s rides, stalls, performers and entertainment.

Organiser Paul Goodyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The event exceeded or expectations with a crowds of up to 7,000 people enjoying the sunshine and fun in the summer holidays.”

Paul thanked all those who had attended and added his thanks to the BASC Ground for hosting the event.

Fellow co-organiser Jay Kardoss added it had been a “huge success, boosted by a day of hot summer weather.”

The new event was held following the Apex Park Playday organisers saying in January that their event was under threat due to council finance cutbacks and then in March confirming the cancellation.