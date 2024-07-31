19.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Aug 01, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: 7,000 people flock to popular family fun day at Burnham's BASC...
News

PHOTOS: 7,000 people flock to popular family fun day at Burnham’s BASC sports ground

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Thousands of people flocked to a new family event in Burnham-On-Sea at the BASC sports ground on Wednesday (July 31st) when it was held in place of Apex Park’s Playday.

The group behind Burnham’s regular car boot sales stepped forward to organise the new  ‘mega mascot fun day’ and hailed it as a huge success.

Families were able to enjoy a day of entertainment featuring childrens characters, inflatables, children’s rides, stalls, performers and entertainment.

Organiser Paul Goodyer told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The event exceeded or expectations with a crowds of up to 7,000 people enjoying the sunshine and fun in the summer holidays.”

Paul thanked all those who had attended and added his thanks to the BASC Ground for hosting the event.

Fellow co-organiser Jay Kardoss added it had been a “huge success, boosted by a day of hot summer weather.”

The new event was held following the Apex Park Playday organisers saying in January that their event was under threat due to council finance cutbacks and then in March confirming the cancellation.

Previous article
Burnham rescue crews carry out sand hole collapse exercise on Berrow beach

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
19.9 ° C
20.9 °
18.7 °
85 %
0.9kmh
100 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
20 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com