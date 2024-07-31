300 clay figures set to go on display in Highbridge church in unique exhibition

An exhibition of clay figures, uniquely created by members of the public, is coming to St John’s Church in Highbridge for one day only, on Saturday 31st August.

The free-to-enter exhibition is the culmination of The Individuality Project, a year-long venture with the aim of bringing communities together to ‘get creative with clay’.

Commissioned by Seed Sedgemoor, The Individuality Project is the brainchild of Somerset ceramicist Bridget Hemmings.

At a series of creative workshops throughout 2024, local residents have been helped to create a clay figure of themselves, which is then taken away and fired ready for the exhibition.

Over 300 figures of all shapes and sizes were created in Highbridge and Bridgwater. “I’m really excited to announce this exhibition,” Bridget says.

“I’ve been amazed at just how much creativity there is all around us. By making these figures, each participant had to really focus on themselves and tell their story through the clay. Some people enjoyed it so much that they signed up for more than one workshop.”

The participants ranged in age from 8 to 80. In some cases, creating their own figure has been quite an emotional process.

“There has been joy and tears along the way”, adds Bridget. One participant said: “It was a privilege to be involved in such a dynamic and innovative project. I can’t wait to see the final installation!” Another spoke of Bridget’s work in bringing “joy, meaning and healing to the masses!”

The exhibition will use the historic church space to display the figures in a creative context, and all are welcome to come and see them in situ. There will also be a popup workshop for anyone who’d like to have a go themselves, as well as refreshments on sale all day with proceeds going to St John’s.

The Revd Martin Little, Vicar of St John’s said, “I’ve seen Bridget’s wonderful work in Cheddar and was delighted when she brought her workshops to Highbridge.”

“We hosted a workshop in our church hall, and the atmosphere was wonderful. I’m especially delighted that she has chosen to host the exhibition in the church. We believe each person is uniquely created and loved by God, so it’s very fitting that all these individual pieces are going to be on show.”

“Whatever our beliefs, I hope we can all appreciate the need to affirm the uniqueness, dignity and worth of each human person. In a fun, interactive way, Bridget’s work has helped to make that message loud and clear.”

Revd Martin adds: “This exhibition is another example of our church’s vision to be a popular venue for the arts in Highbridge, especially as we launch our Ark Project this year, to improve and invest in our buildings. As you enjoy this wonderful free exhibition, you also can find out more and have your say about the future.”

The exhibition will be free to enter from 10am-3pm and there will be a pop-up workshop running.