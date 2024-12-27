Somerset cider maker gives away trees to local community groups

A cider maker is planning to give away 500 trees to community groups and charities, including in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Thatchers Cider is looking for 50 groups that would benefit from having their own orchard, such as those growing fruit or vegetables to donate to those in need.

Applications can be made from Boxing Day to 31st January 2025 and each successful group will be given ten apple trees as part of the Community Orchard Project.

Now in its fifth year, 1,500 apple trees have already been donated under the scheme.

The project is aimed at groups working with people who have little access to outside space, or who use the outdoors to improve the mental health of their communities.

“We believe that orchards are special places that have the power to give communities a place to come together, to learn, to share, to connect with nature and reflect on the world around them, all while contributing to biodiversity and creating new habitats for nature,” said Martin Thatcher, managing director of Thatchers.

Mr Thatcher said the company had selected varieties that are easy to grow and require minimal upkeep.

“Groups could press the fruits into juice, or of course enjoy eating or cooking them.

“Everything you need including stakes, guards and ties to assist in planting will be provided,” he added.

Community groups can fill in a form on the Thatchers website explaining why they would benefit from the trees.

