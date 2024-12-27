5.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Dec 27, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox calls out government's decision not to compensate women

Ashley Fox MP

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater MP Ashley Fox claims the Labour government’s decision not to compensate women against state pension inequality is an “assault on pensioners”.

The official WASPI Campaign (Women Against State Pension Inequality) says 3.6 million women born in the 1950s were not properly informed of the rise in state pension age to bring them in line with men.

The Work and Pensions Secretary, Liz Kendall, announced earlier this month that the government would not be providing compensation to all those affected, as it would cost up to £10.5bn and would not be fair on taxpayers.

It comes as WASPI have branded the move was “an unprecedented political choice to ignore the clear recommendations of an independent watchdog which ordered ministers urgently to compensate WASPI women nine months ago.”

MP Ashley Fox says: “This Labour government have been characterised by their assault on pensioners – from the WASPI women hypocrisy to their decision to scrap ten million Winter Fuel Payments.”

“Labour attempted to sneak this announcement in, before Christmas, with no warning because they lack the courage to take responsibility for their choices, which are being paid for by pensioners in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said last week that the Treasury cannot afford to pay out compensation.

