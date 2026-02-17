Somerset households to pay an extra £5 for fire service from April

Residents in Burnham-On-Sea and across Somerset will see the fire service portion of their council tax bills rise by £5 a year from April after Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service approved its new budget.

The increase — the maximum allowed — represents a 4.8% rise, taking the annual Band D fire precept to £109.68 for the year ahead. This sits alongside separate charges for local councils and the police.

The fire authority said the rise is essential to maintain services, meet growing demand and strengthen the case for more proportionate funding from central government. The service’s budget for 2026/27 will be just over £109m, covering firefighter salaries and the running costs of 83 fire stations and 121 fire engines. Of this, £74.7m will come directly from council tax.

More than 440 residents and 400 businesses took part in the public consultation, with 53% saying the increase was reasonable. Just over 40% of those in favour supported a £5 rise, and 77% felt the service currently provides good value for money.

Councillor Mike Best welcomed the decision, saying it would be “a complete non‑brainer” not to use the full increase when seeking further government support. He added that failing to do so would weaken the authority’s case for additional funding.

Fire authority chair Cllr Frank Biederman said the rise reflects the scale of challenges firefighters now face, from severe weather events to wildfires. He added: “None of us like putting up council tax… but if we went to the government and said we only put it up by two per cent, they would laugh at us.”

The budget was approved unanimously after less than half an hour of debate.