5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Feb 17, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsTractor overturns and sheds its load, causing closure of A38 in West...
News

Tractor overturns and sheds its load, causing closure of A38 in West Huntspill

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The busy A38 through West Huntspill was closed on Monday (February 16th) after a tractor overturned.

The incident occurred at around 2.30pm when a tractor carrying logs overturned and hit a wall. Police quickly arrived at the scene and the road was closed between Withy Road and Church Road.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called at around 2.40pm to A38 Main Road, in West Huntspill, following a road-related incident.”

They added: “A tractor’s trailer overturned and shed its load across the road, and the tractor collided with a wall.”

“The road was closed between the junctions with Withy Road and Church Road and motorists sought alternative routes.”

The incident led to long delays for traffic travelling between Highbridge and Bridgwater with alternative routes busy.

 

Pictured: The scenes on the A38 in West Huntspill (Photos Debbie Wood / Kelton Black / Contributed)

Previous article
Somerset households to pay an extra £5 for fire service from April
Next article
Growing Burnham and Highbridge Community Clothing Bank seeks new home at Apex Park office

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
5 ° C
5.5 °
3.4 °
80 %
3.6kmh
90 %
Tue
6 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com