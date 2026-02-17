Growing Burnham and Highbridge Community Clothing Bank seeks new home at Apex Park office

Burnham‑On‑Sea and Highbridge Town Councillors will this week consider a proposal that would allow the Community Clothing Bank to relocate to the Apex Park office, giving the volunteer‑run service a larger and more accessible base.

Rescued Recycled Reused — the voluntary group that runs the Clothing Bank — has approached the Town Council as it wants to expand from its current base at Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church.

The group has supported hundreds of local people over the past two and a half years, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, working with social services, micro‑providers and village agents, to prevent clothing going to landfill while offering free, good‑quality clothing to anyone struggling with the cost of living.

The Clothing Bank operates entirely on donations and runs on a no‑money basis, with no vouchers or referrals required. Residents can simply turn up and take what they need.

The group says its current venue limits opening hours, and it hopes to offer early‑evening access to ensure the service is available to more people. It is therefore seeking a new home in the local area.

A small storage area is needed for several clothing rails and stackable boxes, along with use of a room on Wednesdays from 8am to 8pm. The Apex Park office has been identified as a suitable space, currently used only by Parkrun volunteers on Saturday mornings and occasionally by the Friends of Apex Park.

A recommendation going before councillors this evening (Tuesday February 17th) suggests allowing the Community Clothing Bank to use the Apex office on Wednesdays.

The clothing bank has proven popular since its launch in October 2023.