Brent Knoll Book Fair returns next weekend with hundreds of books available

The Brent Knoll Book Fair is set to be held next weekend (Saturday March 21st and Sunday March 22nd).

The two-day event will be hosted at Brent Knoll Parish Hall from 10am to 4pm each day and will be raising funds towards the upkeep of the building.

Organiser John Page says: “Whether you favour hardbacks or paperbacks, incline older authors or modern authors, are partial to children’s books or adult books, seek facts or prefer fiction, we will have something for you!”

“With most paperbacks at 50p and most hardbacks at £1 you can’t go wrong, though we will have an extended selection of better books at slightly higher prices.”

“Come and get a bargain, brush up on your favourite hobby, buy a book for bedtime, something to send you sweetly to sleep, or, if you prefer a more adventurous night, why not scare yourself silly with an exciting thriller.”