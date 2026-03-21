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Burnham and Highbridge school pupils to hold fundraising coffee morning

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Pupils at The King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge are inviting the community to a fundraising coffee morning today (Saturday, March 21st) in support of Macmillan Cancer.

The event runs from 9am to 12pm and is open to parents, students, friends and members of the public.

A school spokesperson said: “The King Alfred School Academy Houses are hosting their third Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee Morning, including an Easter egg tombola, raffle, bake‑off competition and more.”

A number of local businesses have donated gifts and prizes for the fundraiser, with all money raised going directly to Macmillan. Supporters include Thatchers Cider, West Coast Properties, Nest Associates, Ritz Cinema, Stag Decking and Sopha.

The school says it is hoping for a strong turnout from the community to help boost funds for the charity’s vital work.

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