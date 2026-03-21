Burnham-On-Sea MP launches search for area’s favourite independent shops

A new competition has been launched by Burnham-On-Sea’s MP to find the area’s favourite small businesses.

The public vote, called Bridgwater and Burnham’s Favourite Independent Shops of 2026, is being organised by local MP Ashley Fox.

It features a wide range of categories, including craft and hobby, clothing and accessories, and farm and produce.

Residents are being invited to cast their votes online at ashleyfox.org.uk/vote-your-favourite-independent-shop-2026.

Ashley said he was delighted by the strong response from the community during the nomination stage. “I want to thank everyone who took the time to nominate their favourite local businesses,” he said.

“The enthusiasm from the community shows just how much we value our independent shops. Now, it’s time to vote and give these businesses the recognition they deserve.”

Voting will remain open until Sunday, April 5th, with the winners due to be announced on Friday, April 10th.

The competition aims to highlight and support the importance of independent retailers in the Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea area, celebrating the role they play in the local economy and community life.