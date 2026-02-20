Burnham family pays tribute to ‘beloved brother’ after fatal collision in Highbridge

A Burnham-On-Sea family has paid tribute to a ‘dearly loved’ man who has died following a road traffic collision.

Andrew Carter, from Burnham-On-Sea, was cycling and sustained injuries in a collision involving a red Ford Fiesta on the A38 Bristol Road in Highbridge at about 2.45pm on Friday 2 January.

He was admitted into hospital almost a fortnight later. The 69-year-old sadly died on Sunday 18 January.

Andrew’s family said: “We are heartbroken about our beloved brother, Andrew Carter. As a family, we were incredibly close, and Andrew was dearly loved.”

“Andrew cycled daily, loved being outdoors, and treasured his walks with his dog — moments that truly brought him joy.”

“His absence has left a space that can never be filled, and he will be missed far more than words can ever express.”

“We will carry his memory with us always.”

Last week a man in his 20s attended a voluntary police interview in connection with our ongoing enquiries into the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police can contact us online or call 101 quoting reference number 5226032354.