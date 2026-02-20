11.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Feb 20, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham family pays tribute to ‘beloved brother’ after fatal collision in Highbridge
News

Burnham family pays tribute to ‘beloved brother’ after fatal collision in Highbridge

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea family has paid tribute to a ‘dearly loved’ man who has died following a road traffic collision.

Andrew Carter, from Burnham-On-Sea, was cycling and sustained injuries in a collision involving a red Ford Fiesta on the A38 Bristol Road in Highbridge at about 2.45pm on Friday 2 January.

He was admitted into hospital almost a fortnight later. The 69-year-old sadly died on Sunday 18 January.

Andrew’s family said: “We are heartbroken about our beloved brother, Andrew Carter. As a family, we were incredibly close, and Andrew was dearly loved.”

“Andrew cycled daily, loved being outdoors, and treasured his walks with his dog — moments that truly brought him joy.”

“His absence has left a space that can never be filled, and he will be missed far more than words can ever express.”

“We will carry his memory with us always.”

Last week a man in his 20s attended a voluntary police interview in connection with our ongoing enquiries into the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police can contact us online or call 101 quoting reference number 5226032354.

Previous article
101‑year‑old WW2 Royal Navy veteran welcomed at Burnham veterans’ breakfast

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Debbies Joyful Paws

Farnden Outdoors

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
11.4 ° C
11.8 °
10.3 °
89 %
5.8kmh
100 %
Fri
11 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com