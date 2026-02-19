Burnham-On-Sea Library launches World Book Day Costume Swap for local families

Burnham-On-Sea Library is taking part in a new county‑wide initiative to help families prepare for World Book Day in a greener and more affordable way.

Somerset Council has launched a World Book Day Costume Swap across participating libraries, encouraging families to donate pre‑loved outfits and pick up a different costume ahead of the celebration on Thursday 5th March.

The scheme follows the success of the Winter Coat Exchange and aims to reduce waste, cut costs for parents and bring more people into local libraries. From half term, residents can drop off clean, good‑quality costumes at participating branches and browse the costume rail for an alternative outfit. No donation is required to take part.

Councillor Federica Smith‑Roberts, Lead Member for Communities, Housing and Culture at Somerset Council, said the initiative is designed to ease pressure on families. “World Book Day is a fantastic celebration of reading and imagination, but we know it can sometimes feel like extra pressure for families,” she said.

“This Costume Swap is a simple idea that makes a big difference, helping parents save money, reducing waste and bringing more people into our welcoming library spaces.”

Participating libraries include Burnham-On-Sea, Chard, Glastonbury, Ilminster, Langport, Minehead, Porlock, Shepton Mallet, Street, Watchet, Williton, Yeovil and Taunton.

The scheme is simple to join:

• Donate a clean, good‑quality costume

• Browse the rail and choose an outfit

• No donation is required to collect a costume

Somerset Libraries say the swap builds on the popularity of previous community sharing schemes and supports efforts to reuse items rather than buy new. Residents can visit their nearest participating library during opening hours to donate or browse available costumes. More information is available from local branches or by emailing librariesmail@somerset.gov.uk.