Campaign launched in Burnham-On-Sea to tackle rising risk of heart attacks and strokes

A new health campaign has been launched in Burnham-On-Sea this month urging local residents to get a free blood pressure check while doing their weekly shop.

Tesco has teamed up with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to offer quick, walk‑in tests at the Tesco Superstore pharmacy on Ben Travers Way throughout Heart Month.

It comes as new figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities estimate that around 74,000 people in Somerset may be living with undiagnosed high blood pressure.

High blood pressure is one of the leading risk factors for heart attacks and strokes, yet often shows no symptoms. Health experts say the only way to know your numbers is to get tested — and early detection can make a major difference to long‑term health.

Tom Lye, Category Director for Health & Wellness at Tesco, said the supermarket wants to make health checks as easy as possible. “We want looking after your health to feel as simple as going into Tesco to do a shop,” he said. “Our pharmacy teams are here to offer a quick, friendly blood pressure check – no fuss, no appointment needed.”

The Ben Travers Way pharmacy team is offering free 10‑minute checks in private consultation rooms, with staff trained to explain results clearly and guide customers to further support if needed.

All pharmacy colleagues have completed specialist ‘Let’s Talk’ training to help them discuss heart disease, cancer and type 2 diabetes with confidence and sensitivity.

The campaign builds on Tesco’s long‑running partnership with the British Heart Foundation, which encourages people to fit simple health checks into their everyday routine. Alongside the in‑store tests, Tesco Magazine and the Tesco Real Food website are highlighting heart‑healthy recipes designed to help customers reduce salt and saturated fat at home.

Professor Bryan Williams OBE, chief scientific and medical officer at the BHF, said many people remain unaware they have high blood pressure. “When it goes undetected, it can significantly raise the risk of heart attacks and strokes,” he said. “Getting your blood pressure checked at a community location like your local Tesco is quick, straightforward and could be one of the most vital steps you take to protect your heart.”

Customers can also choose to round up their shop to the nearest pound until 1st March to support the wider Tesco Health Charity Partnership, which includes the BHF, Cancer Research UK and Diabetes UK.

A free blood pressure test at Tesco takes around 10 minutes, with pharmacy colleagues on hand to explain what the numbers mean.