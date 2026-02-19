3.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Feb 19, 2026
East Brent’s Haley Group celebrates national award success in its 40th year

A long‑established manufacturing firm near Burnham-On-Sea is celebrating after being ranked among the UK’s top 20 fastest‑growing manufacturers.

The Haley Group in East Brent received the accolade during a visit from Grant Thornton, who presented the award and toured the company’s advanced manufacturing workshop. The recognition comes in the firm’s 40th year of trading.

Founded in 1986, William Haley Engineering Ltd is part of the wider Haley Group and now employs around 160 people.

The business has grown into a major regional employer with the capacity to produce 10,000 tonnes of steel each year.

A spokesperson for the company said it was “fantastic” to receive the award in such a milestone year, adding that the visit offered a chance to showcase “what four decades of innovation and improvements can achieve.”

The photo shows Will Haley receiving the award from Edward Murphy during the presentation.

