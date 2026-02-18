Police and rescue crews search Burnham beach for missing nine‑year‑old

A major search was launched in Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday afternoon (17th February) after a nine‑year‑old boy went missing while visiting the seafront with family members.

Police were alerted at around 1.40pm when the child was reported missing from The Esplanade, prompting officers to carry out urgent searches along the beach and around the seafront.

Ground units were supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter, along with help from other agencies including Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and BARB Search & Rescue plus members of the public.

At around 3.30pm, a member of the public contacted police after spotting a child alone, leading to the boy being safely reunited with his family.

A Police spokesperson confirmed: “Police were alerted at about 1.40pm on Tuesday 17th February that a boy of nine had gone missing.”

“The child was with family members on The Esplanade in Burnham-On-Sea when they lost sight of him.”

“Officers searching the area on the ground were supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter, other agencies and members of the community.”

“Thankfully, a member of the public called in to report their concerns after spotting a child on their own, and he was reunited with his family.”

Officers thanked everyone who assisted in the search, praising the community response.