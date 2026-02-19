Brean Theme Park announces March reopening after strong community support

Brean Theme Park has confirmed the date it will reopen to visitors following a period of uncertainty and behind‑the‑scenes work.

The popular attraction will officially reopen on Saturday 21st March, it has been confirmed this week.

In a new update, the park says it has been “truly overwhelmed” by the kindness shown in recent weeks.

A spokesperson said the comments, messages and shares from local people had given the team “a real boost during a challenging time.”

They added that staff have been working long days to prepare for the new season. “There’s a huge amount of hard work going on behind the scenes, all focused on one goal: making sure that when we reopen, we give you the brilliant, fun‑filled experience you deserve.”

The park says it is proud to have been part of family traditions and seaside memories for generations, describing Brean Theme Park as “more than just rides – it’s laughter, candyfloss, first rollercoasters and days out together.”

Early‑season dates, fireworks events and Season Passes are available to book here.

Brean Theme Park appointed liquidators on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026, however as we first reported here on February 11th, there are multiple operators of the theme park with just one affected, thereby enabling the park to continue trading.