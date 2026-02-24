Bus users in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge advised of changes from April

Bus passengers in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being advised of several changes coming into effect across Somerset this spring.

First Bus has confirmed that a number of routes will see revised timetables, new stopping points and changes to frequency from Sunday 5th April 2026.

The operator says the updates are intended to improve punctuality and provide a more reliable service for customers.

Locally, the 20 service between Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-On-Sea will see its usual summer uplift, with Monday to Saturday buses increasing from every 70 minutes to every 35 minutes.

The Sunday service will also resume for the summer season, running every 65–70 minutes until Sunday 1st November 2026.

The X21 service, which travels from Bridgwater through Burnham-On-Sea and Weston-super-Mare to Puxton Park, will begin at the Magistrates Court stop in Bridgwater instead of Angel Place Shopping Centre.

First Bus says all other services will continue unchanged. Updated timetables can be viewed on the company’s website.